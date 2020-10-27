ANC has reimbursed state for using SANDF plane to fly to Zim, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula made an error in judgement when she allowed the ANC to hitch a lift to Zimbabwe.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the African National Congress (ANC) had paid for using a SANDF jet to fly to Zimbabwe.

This was revealed while the president was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday afternoon.

Ramaphosa was back in Parliament for oral questions ranging from the Zimbabwe trip to COVID-19 corruption.

He said that the minister, however, had his full permission to go on the official visit.

"I found that it was an error in judgement on her part to use the plane to convey a party political delegation. I directed the minister to make sure that the ANC reimburses the state for the cost of the flight to Harare and I understand that this has now been done."

Ramaphosa said that the trip was for bilateral talks between Mapisa-Nqakula and her Zimbabwean counterpart and it had to do with regional security.

"And they as ministers of defence have been involved in discussions and how best some of these very difficult and tricky security matters can be dealt with."

WATCH: Ramaphosa answers questions in NCOP

