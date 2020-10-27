Senzo Meyiwa case: AfriForum concerned by 'miscommunication' between NPA & SAPS

Five men appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday in connection with the footballer’s murder.

BOKSBURG - AfriForum on Tuesday said that it was concerned with the seeming miscommunication between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the SA Police Service (SAPS) in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

Five men appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates Court in connection with the footballer’s murder.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mothobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphosa, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli are accused of being behind Meyiwa’s murder in August 2014.

They were formally charged with murder, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery.

The men were already behind bars prior to Tuesday’s appearance, with some serving sentences for previous crimes, while others were awaiting trial.

Four of the men rejected legal representation, saying that they just wanted the truth to be known.

AfriForum has been investigated Meyiwa’s murder alongside the NPA.

The organisation’s Advocate Gerrie Nel said that he had been briefed by the NPA prior to this appearance and said that he was concerned with what he had heard in court.

He said that there seemed to be inconsistencies in the NPA’s case and the police investigation.

“I’ve indicated yesterday [Monday] that I will not divulge all the information that was relayed to me. But what I can say is that I’m exactly in the same position with the same understanding about this case as I was yesterday. I am concerned with the indictment that was read today,” Nel said.

The matter was postponed to the end of next November.

