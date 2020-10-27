2 police brigadiers arrested in Gauteng for gun licence fraud, corruption

Police said that 28 people had now been arrested in connection with the matter and 17 were police officers.

CAPE TOWN - Two police station commanders have been arrested in Gauteng in connection with firearms licencing fraud and corruption.

The office of the national police commissioner has revealed that members of the Western Cape anti-gang unit, assisted by the national anti-corruption unit had arrested the brigadiers.

Police said that 28 people had now been arrested in connection with the matter.

Seventeen were police officers.

The investigations started three years ago when it emerged that security companies were involved in extortion in the Western Cape relating to firearm applications in Gauteng.

