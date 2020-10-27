2 alleged Eastern Cape bogus doctors released on bail

Josiah Kizito and his wife Henrietta Mukengeshayi are facing charges for violating the Health Professions Act, fraud, forgery, money laundering, and uttering.

CAPE TOWN - Two alleged bogus doctors on Monday appeared in the Butterworth Magistrates Court.

Josiah Kizito and his wife Henrietta Mukengeshayi are facing charges for violating the Health Professions Act, fraud, forgery, money laundering and uttering.

Kizito started operating the surgery in January 2019 at the Bongalo Mall in Butterworth and charged a R250 consultation fee for each patient.

Their clients were mostly pensioners from the Butterworth, Dutywa, Willowvale, and Centana communities.

It is alleged that the suspects also charged for fraudulent sick certificates and dispensed medication, including injections, without the necessary qualifications and licence.

The court granted the couple R50,000 bail each and the case was postponed to November.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.