Zille: DA finally on a good footing since my return

The DA will hold its first virtual elective conference on Saturday where delegates are expected to choose between interim leader John Steenhuisen and former youth leader Mbali Ntuli to take the party forward.

JOHANNESBURG - A year after returning to active politics as the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s federal council chairperson Helen Zille said the party was finally on a good footing.

The DA will hold its first virtual elective conference on Saturday where delegates are expected to choose between interim leader John Steenhuisen and former youth leader Mbali Ntuli to take the party forward.

Zille put her hand up to be counted she is going head to head with outgoing Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty.

For Zille, the task of getting the DA to where it needs to be is not over.

She has availed herself to return as federal council chair, saying her election to the position last year allowed for the party to make good progress in moving in the right direction.

Her views are at odds with many as news about the party has mostly been dominated by infighting and claims of it being intolerant of dissent.

Zille told Eyewitness News there were good relations at the party’s head office.

“We have made policies front and centre of our offering; we’ve put an enormous amount work into that and into our legal challenges to the abuse of power and streamlining our own internal systems.”

She also dismissed claims that she is attempting to appeal to the more conservative white voters, alienating both black voters and leaders.

Zille said no one had transformed the DA more than she did.

And while not making any mention of former Gauteng leader John Moodey or recently axed former Tshwane councillor Nkele Molapo, she cautioned against paying attention to those who criticised the party as they left.

“Be very, very careful about what they say and about taking it seriously,” she said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.