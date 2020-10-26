With right will and processes, CSA can recover, says Sascoc’s Ravi Govender

This follows the resignation of the entire CSA board over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) acting chief executive officer, Ravi Govender, believes that with the “right will and right processes,” Cricket South Africa (CSA) can recover.

The resignation of the board comes after a lengthy process that included forensic reports, investigations as well as Sports, Art and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa issuing a warning of government intervention should CSA fail to get their ducks in a row.

However, despite the turmoil, Govender believes that by taking the right action, CSA can recover.

“With the right will, with the right processes and with the admission where the weaknesses were and where things have fallen down, I think there’s always an opportunity to recover,” Govender stated.

He added: “As a nation and as a sporting nation we have gone through many trials and tribulations and provided that we are transparent, provided we are admissible of where the weaknesses are and provided that we come together as a collective, come together in a manner that supports the ultimate objective of ensuring that cricket once more enjoys the proud position it enjoyed in the past.”

Govender added that he, and all cricket fans in the country, want to see a better CSA.

“From a sports perspective, clearly, I think we all want CSA to prosper, to go back to the platform that we have enjoyed for so many years and to be a global representative of our sport,” Govender said.

“The modalities of how that is going to happen is something that still needs application of mind. We understand all the aspects that have brought us to where we are now, which is a good thing, we have identified where the pitfalls and weaknesses lie. I think that the different stakeholders must come together and support the recovery process.

“However, having said all of that, from a formal perspective and in terms of the protocols and in terms of my mandate as the acting CEO, my board is clear that the next move would be from the Minister’s office,” he added.

