WC EFF wants Agri MEC arrested after old SA flag displayed at protest

Demonstrators marched to Parliament on Sunday to call on government to prioritise violent crime, specifically in rural communities. One demonstrator was seen donning a hat with the old apartheid-era flag on it.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape is calling for the arrest of Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer and organisers of a recent protest where the old South African flag was displayed.

Demonstrators marched to Parliament on Sunday to call on government to prioritise violent crime, specifically in rural communities.

One demonstrator was seen donning a hat with the old apartheid-era flag on it.

The EFF said that the old flag would always be a reminder of one of the greatest crimes against humanity.

The party said that although it understood the aim of yesterday's protest, the public display of the flag was an attempt to undermine the law.

The EFF’s Wandile Kasibe said that the organisers of the march, the person displaying the flag, and MEC Ivan Meyer should be held to account.

"The mayor, MEC Ivan Meyer should be arrested because he did not condemn the usage of that flag. They must be taken to task. They must take full responsibility."

In a photo from the same protest, a man is also seen brandishing the apartheid-era flag.

The party said that it would lay a formal complaint with police later on Monday.

