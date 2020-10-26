WC Agri Dept vows to launch rural safety desk to curb farm attacks

Rural communities will be able to contact the department directly if they feel they're under threat.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Agriculture Department on Sunday said it would launch a rural safety desk next month in efforts to curb farm attacks.

Rural communities will be able to contact the department directly if they feel they're under threat.

Hundreds of farmers, farmworkers and other residents clad in black and carrying white crosses, took to the streets of the Cape Town CBD and marched to Parliament on Sunday to call for an end to murders in the country.

One poster read “no farmers, no food”, while a truck carrying a tractor read, “stop raping and killing our families”.

Organiser Shaun James said: “Enough is enough. We must stop these murders.”

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer addressed the group outside Parliament and said he stood in solidarity with them.

“Farmers contribute to food security in South Africa and they play a significant role in the economic recovery.”

Meyer said measures were being implemented to safeguard farmers their workers.

“Next month, I will launch a rural safety desk in the Western Cape so that farmers in rural areas can contact the Department of Agriculture because I must protect the agricultural sector because it is 11% of the economy of the Western Cape.”

