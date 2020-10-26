WATCH LIVE: Shepherd Bushiri back in court for bail bid hearing
JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are back in court in Pretoria to hear the decision on their bail application.
The couple, together with their co-accused were arrested last week and face charges including fraud and money laundering to the tune of R102 million.
