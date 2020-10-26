20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Shepherd Bushiri back in court for bail bid hearing

The couple, together with their co-accused were arrested last week and face charges including fraud and money laundering to the tune of R102 million.

FILE: Pastor Shepherd Bushiri (R), also known as Prophet Bushiri from the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), stands on stage while his wife, Mary Bushiri, speaks to worshippers during the United Prayers Crossover at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on 1 January 2020. Picture: AFP
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are back in court in Pretoria to hear the decision on their bail application.

The couple, together with their co-accused were arrested last week and face charges including fraud and money laundering to the tune of R102 million.

WATCH LIVE: Bushiri back in court

