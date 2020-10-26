WATCH LIVE: 5 people arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa's murder - Cele
The suspects are said to have been arrested on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Six years to the day that soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was gunned in the east of Johannesburg, five suspects have been arrested for his murder.
This was revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a press conference on Monday to update the public on the latest developments with regards to the case.
