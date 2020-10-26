Two survivors of light aircraft that crashed in Zambezi Valley found

Reports said one person died and two were seriously injured and a fourth person was missing.

HARARE - Search parties in Zimbabwe have found two survivors of a light aircraft that crashed in the Zambezi Valley on Friday.

The wreckage of the four-seater Cessna was reported found late Sunday, two days after it went missing.

The aircraft had been carrying researchers doing an animal survey in the Chewore area of the Zambezi Valley, home to wild game such as lion and buffalo.

One person died on impact, two are badly injured and a fourth is missing whether he or she left the wreckage to search for help is far from clear.

The online agency ZimLive said that two of those on board were South African wildlife experts.

This is a densely forested area in the north of the country where a search party is now looking for the missing passenger.

