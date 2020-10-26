Suspect arrested after he's seen dragging woman's body in Wolseley

Following that discovery, officers were again called out to a shallow grave on Sunday where the body of another woman had been hastily buried.

CAPE TOWN – A man was on Monday arrested in Wolseley after a body was found in the area.

It was one of three bodies of people - two of them women - discovered in the town over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the suspect was taken into custody at a local informal settlement after he was spotted dragging the body of a young woman (20).

Following that discovery, officers were again called out to a shallow grave on Sunday where the body of another woman had been hastily buried. Her identity is unknown.

A further search of the area led to the discovery of another grave - not too far from the first one - where the remains of another person were found.

Police said the identity, age and gender of the third corpse had not yet been determined and that autopsies would be carried out in the coming days.

Earlier, police said three bodies of three women had been found.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.