Soweto, Ivory Park residents without power as Eskom implements load reduction

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of people in Soweto and Ivory Park had to make do without electricity as they woke up on Monday morning.

Eskom deliberately cut supply to many communities in these parts of Gauteng as part of its so-called "load reduction" timetable.

The utility said it was trying to avoid network overloading in high density areas.

The four-hour power cut was expected to end at 9am.

