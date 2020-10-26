Bushiri, co-accused to spend 4 more nights in jail as bail hearing postponed

This after their case was rolled over to allow accused number one to explain to the court why he should be granted bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail application for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife, Mary, and their co-accused has been postponed to Friday by the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

The Bushiris and their three co-accused were arrested last week and face charges, including fraud and money laundering involving R102 million.

The Bushiris and their co-accused will spend another four nights in the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Lawyer for accused number two earlier said that the State had no case against his client, saying that it would be in the interests of justice to release her since she had a child who she was breastfeeding.

Earlier on Monday, Advocate Anneline van den Heever tried to persuade the magistrate to postpone the matter until Tuesday but the magistrate raised a number of concerns, saying that the court roll was full and she could only hear the matter on Friday.

She also said that she was concerned about a large group of people outside the court building where social distancing was not being adhered to.

