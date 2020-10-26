Several suspects due in the dock following crime prevention operations in CT

On Saturday, two men were apprehended in Khayelitsha after officers found ammunition in a vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - Several suspects are set to appear in court on Monday, following crime prevention operations conducted across the Cape metropole this weekend.

On Saturday, two men were apprehended in Khayelitsha after officers found ammunition in a vehicle.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said tik and mandrax were found on Friday, in a public toilet in Sea Point.

“Sea Point police have arrested a 42-year-old man and in another incident, four suspects were arrested in Delft after an unlicensed firearm was found on Wednesday evening.”

A fight between two men in Ravensmead on Friday also led to the arrest of a man found in the possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.