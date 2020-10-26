SA’s COVID-19 recovery rate edges up to 90.3%, 24 more deaths confirmed

The Department of Health said 1,622 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak in the country to over 715,000.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s coronavirus recovery rate on Monday edged up to 90.3% - with over 646,000 people having recuperated so far.

The Health Ministry also confirmed 24 more deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll in SA to 18,968.

