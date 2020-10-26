SA man killed in light aircraft crash in Zim's Zambezi Valley

Petri Viljoen was one of four people aboard a Cessna aircraft that crashed in the Chewore Safari Area on Friday.

HARARE - A South African is confirmed to have been killed in a light aircraft crash in Zimbabwe’s Zambezi Valley at the weekend.

Petri Viljoen was a specialist in game surveys and was one of four people aboard a Cessna aircraft that crashed on Friday in a wild and rugged part of the valley.

In a post to Facebook, the Southern African Wildlife Management Association said that it had heard with great sadness about the death of Petri Viljoen.

He had been carrying out an elephant census in the Zambezi Valley.

Viljoen was one of four people aboard a Cessna aircraft that crashed in the Chewore Safari Area on Friday.

Two others were seriously injured in the crash and a fourth person is still missing.

Friends have been posting their condolences on Viljoen’s Facebook Timeline.

One of his own last public posts was six days ago: a picture of the Zambezi River, taken from the window of the aircraft.

