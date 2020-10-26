Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

More than 23,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SABC 3 morning show Expresso.

A petition has been created on Change.org in support of Maboe, who is accused of cheating and abusing his partner.

Insurance giant Outsurance vowed to remove all advertisements following the abuse and cheating allegations surfaced online.

On Friday, Channel24 reported that Expresso had removed Maboe from the popular morning show pending an internal investigation.

In a viral video where he is apparently being filmed by his partner Monique Muller, Maboe admits to cheating on her with another woman.

In the video, Muller, who shares a child with Maboe, claims that he infected her with a sexually transmitted disease

Maboe posted a statement on social media on Friday, confessing to the infidelity. However, he denies the abuse allegation.

Meanwhile, the petition to bring him back to the TV screens has over 23,000 signatures as of Sunday morning.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air