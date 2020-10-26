Pay what you promised: NTA heads to court to force govt to pay relief fund

JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) on Monday said it was heading to court to try to force government to pay out money promised to the industry.

Earlier this year, the Transport Department made a commitment to give the industry over R1.8 billion to help it combat the coronavirus but the alliance claims it hasn't yet seen the money.

The NTA is now demanding the money it was promised by the Transport Department and say they want it to be paid in ten days or they will approach the courts.

The NTA’s Theo Molele said: “Our lawyers have written to him. If he does not respond to our calls, then we will have no option but to take this up with the court of law.”

At the beginning of the lockdown, taxi drivers were ordered to carry 50% load capacity and later 70%.

They can now carry 100% load capacity after the regulations were relaxed.

