Moyane to cross-examine Gordhan at Zondo Inquiry next month

Moyane’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the commission has written to him granting Moyane permission for 30 November.

FILE: Tom Moyane. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane will cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the state capture commission next month.

