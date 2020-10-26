Moyane to cross-examine Gordhan at Zondo Inquiry next month
Moyane’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the commission has written to him granting Moyane permission for 30 November.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane will cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the state capture commission next month.
