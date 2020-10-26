Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida to put focus on mental health during her reign

Musida said that there were many stigmas around mental health.

CAPE TOWN - Newly-crowned Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida, said that her prime focus during her reign would be on mental health and the need to break stigmas which had worsened during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She was crowned at a ceremony in Cape Town on Saturday.

• 5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida

Musida said that there were many stigmas around mental health.

"People have lost a lot. People have lost loved ones, people have lost jobs and we were locked up for about five months and that is not something that we must take lightly and I think that is a conversation that we need to engage with, now more than ever, because it is necessary. For me personally, I've realised the importance of this conversation first hand."

LISTEN: Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida talks about her crowning moment

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.