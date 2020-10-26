WC's Fritz appeals to Wolseley residents to assist police after 3 bodies found

The first remains were uncovered after a man was spotted dragging a woman’s body in the Breede River Valley town on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz on Monday urged Wolseley residents to assist police following the discovery of three bodies in shallow graves.

The following day, another woman was found buried in a shallow grave and a further search of the area led police to the remains of a third person close by.

A 33-year-old suspect was arrested.

The MEC’s spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “MEC Fritz said gender-based violence and femicide have absolutely no place in our society. It is an indictment on our society that women should feel unsafe whether at home or walking in the streets.”

