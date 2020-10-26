Kinnear murder accused Kilian now a suspect in attempted hit on William Booth

Zane Kilian was expected to make a bail bid in the Belville Regional Court on Monday when the court heard additional charges have been added.

CAPE TOWN - Investigators on Monday said they believed the man implicated in the assassination of a Cape Town detective is also linked to an attempted hit on a prominent lawyer.

Zane Kilian was expected to make a bail bid in the Belville Regional Court on Monday when the court heard additional charges had been added. Kilian was in custody for more than a month before this. He was arrested after detective Charl Kinnear was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home.

But Kilian is now also linked to the attempted killing of William Booth earlier this year.

Conspiracy to committed murder charge and a count of fraud have been added to his charge sheet for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of Booth.

Kilian is now set to appear at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face the fresh charges.

The fraud charge relates to documentation outlining his registration as a private investigator.

Kilian's defence lawyer, Eric Breyer, said more charges had not been ruled out.

