Malema: EFF to protest against companies who've claimed UIF and not paid workers

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is calling for workers to contact the party to alert it of companies that had not paid the UIF.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that the party was planning mass action against all companies that have claimed the UIF from the state and have not paid their employees.

The red beret leader is speaking at a media briefing in Braamfontein on Monday afternoon on a wide range of issues, including the party's visit to Senekal this month, the appointment of Ranjeni Munusamy to Treasury, the unrest in Nigeria and the upcoming US presidential election.

Malema has also taken a moment to weigh in on the COVID-19 pandemic, urging South Africans to remain vigilant amid threats of a second wave of infections.

He said that people must exercise maximum caution: "The reality is that there is still no cure or vaccine for the coronavirus and the most dependable measure to limit its spread is social distancing, wearing of masks and recurrent hygiene practices, which include the washing of hands. The people of South Africa must stop behaving as if the coronavirus is gone. It is still here and the second wave of infection will kill a lot of people."

WATCH: EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media

