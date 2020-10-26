Former DA member Molapo heads to court to review her revoked membership

The DA’s federal legal council and appeals processes found her guilty of leaking Tshwane caucus information to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) member Nkele Molapo on Monday said she was heading to the courts to review the party's decision to revoke her membership.

She also recently accused interim Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga of sexual harassment in the lead up to the 2016 local government elections.

It’s an allegation he denies.

Molapo said the internal disciplinary hearing panel made an irrational, biased and unfair ruling against her.

“Approaching the court is a natural step now after subjecting myself to all internal processes. I believe that the first panel erred in their findings.”

Outgoing Gauteng chair Mike Moriarty insists the process was fair.

