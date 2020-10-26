EWN Weather Watch: Sunny Tuesday for Gauteng, wet day for KZN

Your Tuesday EWN Weather Watch.

CAPE TOWN - Partly cloudy but hot weather is forecast for the central and northern parts of South Africa, with thundershowers expected along the eastern coast and clear skies over the western and south-western parts of the country.

GAUTENG

Mostly clear skies, hot temperatures and a light wind are expected to hit Gauteng on Tuesday. Johannesburg is set for 29ºC, Pretoria 31ºC and Hammanskraal 32ºC.

WESTERN CAPE

A partly cloudy and cool day is forecast for the Mother City, with a high of 22ºC. The rest of the province can expect clear skies, with hot to very hot temperatures. George is set to reach a high of 25ºC, Worcester 29ºC, Vredendal will top out at 27ºC and Beaufort West will see a high of 33ºC.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Rain and high temperatures is expected across most of the province. Durban will see a cloudy and wet 23ºC while further up the coast Richard's Bay is et for a high of 28ºC, rain, and a moderate souther-westerly wind. Newcastle is set for a high of 32ºC and rain.

