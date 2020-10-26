EC woman arrested in Gauteng for selling her baby to another woman

The 21-year-old mother gave birth to the baby girl earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape mother has been arrested in Gauteng for allegedly selling her baby to a woman.

That woman has also been arrested and the two are expected in court on Monday.

It is alleged that she met up with her co-accused last week to hand over the infant.

Hawks officials said that when the baby's father asked where she was, his girlfriend told him that the child had died.

She, however, later admitted that she gave the newborn to a woman in Johannesburg in exchange for money.

The baby has since been reunited with her father.

