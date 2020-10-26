DA must overcome trust deficit with potential black voters - Moriarty

Outgoing DA Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty said that the party had an opportunity to campaign on issues that affected broader society that could see it go beyond 26% at the polls.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has to overcome the trust deficit which exists between the party and the black majority who have the potential to vote for it in the upcoming local government elections.

This is according to Mike Moriarty, outgoing Gauteng chairperson and contender for the federal council chair position this weekend.

Moriarty is up against long-time leader Helen Zille, who made a comeback into the party’s active politics last year.

Moriarty said that the DA had an opportunity to campaign on issues that affected broader society that could see it go beyond 26% at the polls.

The outgoing Gauteng chairperson had some level of praise for the current leadership of the DA but felt that some messages were failing to find expression within the party.

Broadening the DA's reach is a message that Moriarty is preaching, even saying that he would be okay losing to Zille, knowing that his vision to not leave behind the black vote had been heard.

He told Eyewitness News that internally, that topic was not discussed enough.

"Unless I'm elected then that would be the conversation. Then it would be the strategic thought process and the basis of a strategic plan."

Moriarty also raised concerns over the disunity that continued to plague the DA.

"I fear that the kind of actions that take place at this point of time within the party are rather blunt and are aimed at cutting off the centres."

While he wouldn’t endorse any of the other leaders contesting for position, leadership hopeful, Mbali Nutli, has already expressed confidence in Moriarty’s abilities.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.