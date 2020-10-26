CT K-9 Unit has seized more than 15,000 units of drugs since August

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said the unit comprises 22 dogs, 12 of which have been trained to sniff out narcotics. The others are used to track down missing people and to detect explosives.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s Metro Police K-9 Unit on Monday said it had seized more than 15,000 units of drugs since August last year.

“The K-9s are trying to focus on other smells that they were trained to detect, and their abilities are of such a nature that they cancel out all the other scents. And so, it’s really a colossal waste of time to try to fool our four-legged colleagues or their handlers.”

During the hard lockdown, the dogs were deployed to conduct searches at roadblocks without their handlers mitigating the risk of spreading COVID-19.

