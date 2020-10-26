COVID-19 pandemic a boon for some local entrepreneurs

Over 2 million South Africans lost their jobs as a result of lockdown, but some businesses have seen remarkable growth despite a sharp downturn in the economy.

JOHANNESBURG - While the COVID-19 pandemic has been ruthless to economies around the world, it has served as a springboard for some local entrepreneurs.

In one case study, a young employee of grocery delivery company, Zulzi, regularly walks from aisle to aisle, filling her trolley with basic necessities in a retail store in northern Johannesburg.

The woman receives orders from customers through an app. She then does all the shopping and ensures the groceries are delivered.

Company founder Donald Valoyi says since the start of lockdown, business has been booming.

"Our orders increased 500% immediately (after lockdown was implemented) and we had to bring in more drivers; we had to bring in more shoppers and it was very difficult because it was during lockdown."

But Zulzi is not the only company that owes its growth to the coronavirus.

WildEarth offers virtual safaris as well as content to broadcasters.

The company has a group of camera operators who take images in the wild before sending them to TV sets and mobile devices around the world.

Founder Graham Wallington says although he hasn't seen financial returns yet, things are looking great.

"Our global traffic increased by five folds between March and April 2020. Also, we saw an increase, 15 fold in our South African audience during March and April 2020."

Economists say the success of such businesses is not surprising as COVID-19 is forcing societies to embrace digital services.

The question now is, will President Cyril Ramaphosa's government capitalise on the strength of ICT to bolster South Africa’s economy?

