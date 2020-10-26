Chile's president calls on nation to work together for 'new Constitution'

SANTIAGO - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera called Sunday on the nation to work together for a "new Constitution" after Chileans voted overwhelmingly to replace their dictatorship-era charter.

"This plebiscite is not the end, it is the beginning of a path that we must all walk together to agree on a new constitution for Chile," Pinera said in a speech acknowledging the result.

"Until now, the constitution has divided us. From today we must all work together so that the new constitution is the great framework of unity, stability and future."

