Charl Kinnear murder accused Zane Kilian may not be a registered PI - NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it had come to light that Kilian was not registered as PI with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA).

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of tracking murdered detective Charl Kinnear may not be a registered private investigator (PI) as he claims.

Zane Kilian also faces a charge of fraud.

Besides being linked to Kinnear’s murder outside his Bishop Lavis home in September, Kilian was on Monday also charged in connection with the failed hit on criminal defense attorney William Booth at his Higgovale home in April.

At a previous court appearance, Kilian submitted documents to prove he was a registered private investigator and was therefore allowed to conduct cellphone surveillance.

He was charged with tracking Kinnear’s cellphone up until the day he was shot dead.

It is believed that he faces a similar charge of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the attack on Booth.

Kilian is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday in relation to the new charges.

