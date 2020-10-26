Why are so many people refusing to be responsible during pandemic? - Cele

Police officers made several arrests following a raid on nightclubs in the early hours of Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday said he wanted to know why so many people were refusing to be responsible in the middle of the pandemic.

Nightclubs are among the few sectors that have not yet received the go-ahead to reopen.

During the minister's inspection, the Black Door Lounge in Sandton was one of the establishments that were closed down.

“These places are opened under conditions and protocols. One, you must be 50% of your venue, there was no 50% there. You must stay with your mask on and you must social distance, that did not happen.”

