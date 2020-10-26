Cele, Sithole to give update on Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Meyiwa was murdered at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Six years since the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Khehla Sithole will be giving an update on the case on Monday afternoon.

Police bosses have been heavily criticised by the Meyiwa family and the public for the lack of arrests in a case that shook the country.

Just last week, News24 reported that a gun allegedly linked to the killing had been found.

Cele and Sithole will give an update at a briefing at 1 pm.

