Cele: More arrests likely in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

The minister on Monday made the remarks at a media briefing in Pretoria where he gave an update on the protracted murder case.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday said that they had not ruled out making more arrests in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

Cele made the remarks at a media briefing in Pretoria where he gave an update on the protracted murder case.

The minister announced that five suspects were arrested in connection with the killing.

The soccer star was murdered in 2014 at the Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother.



Just last week, it was leaked in the media that a gun allegedly linked to the killing had been found.

• Gun that killed Senzo Meyiwa linked to 2015 murder of taxi boss

Even with the arrests made, Cele said that investigations were ongoing.

“For us in the police service, it was always important to take time and work thoroughly on this case to ensure justice for Senzo Meyiwa. While six years have gone by, we remain confident that these arrests are the start of bringing closure to Senzo Meyiwa’s family, friends, and fans, as well as millions of South Africans,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.