Cele due to visit Senzo Meyiwa's family tonight following arrests of suspects

The minister said the arrests were made in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning, but the family was yet to be formally informed.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit Senzo Meyiwa’s family on Monday evening after announcing that five suspects were arrested in connection with the soccer star’s murder.

Cele gave an update on the protracted case, alongside National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole.



The minister said that the arrests were made in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning, but the family was yet to be formally informed.



It has been six years to the day since Meyiwa was killed while visiting his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her home in Vosloorus.



The investigation team came under immense pressure from the public, with many criticising Cele for not making any headway in the murder case.

The minister said the murder case was referred to the cold case unit, which eventually made the breakthrough.

A confident Cele did not rule out more arrests.

“We cannot reveal any further information as investigations are still ongoing and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” Cele said.



Sitole also confidently claimed that they had a solid case.

“Please, take the word from the minister that we have a concrete case this time and because it’s backed up by evidence,” he said.



The suspects were expected to all appear in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

WATCH: 6 years later, 5 suspects arrested for Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

MEYIWA FAMILY ‘HOPEFUL’ JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED

Meanwhile, the Meyiwa family said it was hoping the arrests would lead to those responsible for their son’s killing being brought to book.

“The family is very happy; the mother is also here. All of us are extremely elated. And we’ve been looking forward to this day but it’s very sad that Senzo’s father is not here to hear this. but we will be even happier when all the people responsible for his murder are behind bars,” said family spokesperson Siyabonga Meyiwa in an interview with eNCA.

AfriForum also held a briefing to react to the minister’s announcement.

The organisation’s Advocate Gerrie Nel was appointed by the family to look into the case after growing disillusioned with the State’s investigation.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.