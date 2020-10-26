Bushiri’s supporters back outside court where he, wife are appearing

The couple, together with their co-accused were arrested last week and face charges including fraud and money laundering to the tune of R102 million.

PRETORIA - Hundreds of congregants of the Enlightened Christian Church are back outside the Pretoria Central Magistrates Court today where their leader Sheperd Bushiri and his wife Mary are expecting a decision on their bail application.

A part of Francis Baard Street has been blocked off to traffic as Bushiri’s supporters converge in front of the court building, praying for their leader.

Meanwhile another group has gathered dressed in ANC regalia, saying they want Bushiri out.

“We are here to demand our father be out,” protestors chanted.

