Agrizzi doctors ‘battling to treat him’ under police guard in hospital

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s lawyers on Monday said his doctors were finding it difficult to treat him because he is being chained to a bed, even though he is unconscious, and said there were too many armed guards in his ward.

Lawyers for the fraud and corruption accused, former Bosasa COO, will on Monday argue for his release in the High Court in Johannesburg.

They said he should be released on bail because he is at high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to his pre-existing chronic medical condition.

His lawyer said his leg was chained to a bed while he is unconscious and on a ventilator. Additionally, he has three guards instead of the recommended two inside the ward and three others in the car park outside the hospital.

He was denied bail in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court earlier this month.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate said Agrizzi lied in his previous bail affidavit in February last year.

He told the court that he and his wife's moveable assets were valued at R2.6 million when in fact they amount to R35.6 million.

The Investigating Directorate's Sindisiwe Twala said: “Agrizzi has been incarcerated since 14 October after the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court refused him bail. On 15 October, he was moved to a state hospital after his medical condition needed more attention.”

Agrizzi’s health started deteriorating after spending a night behind bars, he was moved to hospital for further medical care.

Last week, Agrizzi suffered a cardiac arrest after the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court denied him bail.

