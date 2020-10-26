7 people killed, 13 others injured in head-on collision in Melkbosstrand
CAPE TOWN - Seven people were on Monday killed and 13 others injured in a head-on collision in Melkbosstrand in the Western Cape.
A minibus and car crashed into each other on Monday morning.
Cape Town Traffic Service's Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “Melkbosstrand Road is currently closed in that direction between the N7 and Malmesbury Road and that’s due to a head-on collision where seven people have been fatally injured. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the South African Police Service.”