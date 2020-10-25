WC govt urges Mboweni to prioritise education

The Western Cape Education Department said severe budget cuts by national government will further hamper the quality of education in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said severe budget cuts by national government will further hamper the quality of education in the province.

The department called on Cosatu and other role players to assist them in their plea to national government to prioritise education.

This comes ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday where he's expected to outline various austerity measures taken by government in the wake of the COVID-19 impact.

MEC Debbie Schafer said cuts will have a ripple effect.

“We can’t continue to provide quality education to every learner in this province without money to provide for it. While the Western Cape prioritises education in our budget, every department would suffer if the budget cuts happen.

Cosatu's provincial secretary, Malvern de Bruyn said they're willing to support the department as soon as they engage in talks.

