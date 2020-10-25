Water Dept raises concerns over current water usage in SA

Several provinces including Gauteng have been sweltering in hot conditions over the past few days with much of the same expected on Sunday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department has raised concerns over the current water usage in the country.

Several provinces including Gauteng have been sweltering in hot conditions over the past few days with much of the same expected on Sunday afternoon.

The department said the Vaal Dam is expected to drop below the 30% mark this week.

It said while the water levels are not unusual for this time of year, dams are losing water quicker than expected.

However, spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said water restrictions were not on the cards just yet: “Some kind of consideration might be needed to work together with municipalities and water boards to see whether we can be able to continue until we have rain without imposing any restrictions. At the moment, we are aware that a few municipalities are imposing localised restrictions. The provincial or national department level hasn’t come to that decision of imposing restrictions.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.