Trump team hit by Covid again, lashes out at 'failure' Biden

Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, and other aides, tested positive over the weekend, swelling the list of the staff to have caught the virus.

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump's reelection campaign on Sunday sought to brush off another COVID outbreak in his team by focusing its attacks on Joe Biden's energy levels and accusing him of "47 years of failure" in Washington.

Nine days before the vote, the US has been engulfed by a surge in COVID-19 cases, reaching a record number of daily infections for a second day running on Saturday with nearly 89,000 new cases.

"The vice president is going to continue his travel schedule," Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told Fox News.

"He takes this very seriously... The folks on his staff are in quarantine, and he relies on the very sound medical advice of the White House medical unit."

Murtaugh slammed Biden for his light campaign schedule, saying the Democratic challenger was "feeling the heat" and "took five out of six days off" before the last presidential debate on Thursday.

"President Trump has accomplished more in 47 months than Joe Biden has in 47 years of failure," Murtaugh added.

The remarks drew a contrast to the furious pace that Trump, 74, has maintained for days - including planned stops Sunday in New Hampshire and Maine - while Biden has set a more cautious course, speaking less frequently and to smaller, socially distanced groups.