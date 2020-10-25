Some Joburg areas still without water for a week

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of Johannesburg residents have been without water for about a week after a major disruption which left taps dry.

Several areas were affected including hospitals and businesses.

Rand Water experienced an interruption in supply earlier this week which impacted its ability to pump water to the metro’s reservoirs and towers.

The water utility pointed to electricity problems as the source of the crisis causing reservoirs to run dry in various areas including Sophiatown, Northcliff, Westdene, Coronationville, Westbury and Melville.

Rand Water’s Teboho Joala said all but one of the city's reservoirs was recovered.

While the city arranged water tankers, ward councillor Geneviève Sherman said these efforts failed to curtail the crisis at surrounding hospitals and clinics.

Johannesburg Water asked residents to reduce their water consumption to allow the system to stabilize however Sherman said with no indication when water will be restored, the request is simply unreasonable.

