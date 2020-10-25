SA records 1,834 new COVID-19 cases, 53 more deaths

While the epidemic in South Africa is still relatively stable infections in Europe are still rising relentlessly.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded an additional 1,834 cases, pushing the total infection load past 714,000.

Fifty-three more people have succumbed to the virus here at home with the death toll fast approaching 19,000.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 24 October.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/IbmrCDhW6s Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 24, 2020

The World Health Organization is calling for governments there to act fast to prevent a complete collapse of health systems.

Meanwhile, more than 42.4 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 1.1 million of them have sadly died.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December last year.

