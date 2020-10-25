Ramaphosa hails 2 fighting sides in Libya for agreeing to peace

Ramaphosa said the ceasefire agreement, is an enforcement and observation of a critical first step to creating conducive conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as African Union chairperson, hailed the ceasefire agreement between two warring sides in Libya as "an important step towards silencing the guns in Africa".

In a statement, Ramaphosa congratulated all signatories for agreeing to this groundbreaking permanent ceasefire agreement.

The delegations to the Libyan 5+5 joint military commission signed in Geneva on Friday.

