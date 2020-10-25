New crowned Miss SA Musida hopes to be a representative of SA’s beauty

Musida was bestowed the title in an emotive ceremony on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly crowned Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida said she hoped to be a representative of the beauty, diversity, and resilience that exists in South Africa.

The first and second runners-up are Tato Moselle and Natasha Joubert.

All three walk away with substantial prizes.

Musida (24) from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million.

The two runners-up walk away with R250,000 and R100,000 respectively.

The event was broadcast from the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town.

