New crowned Miss SA Musida hopes to be a representative of SA’s beauty
Musida was bestowed the title in an emotive ceremony on Saturday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly crowned Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida said she hoped to be a representative of the beauty, diversity, and resilience that exists in South Africa.
Musida was bestowed the title in an emotive ceremony on Saturday night.
The first and second runners-up are Tato Moselle and Natasha Joubert.
All three walk away with substantial prizes.
Musida (24) from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million.
The two runners-up walk away with R250,000 and R100,000 respectively.
The event was broadcast from the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town.