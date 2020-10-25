Lotto results, 24 October 2020: Two Lotto Plus 2 players bag R7m each

Check to see if you are one of the jackpot winners!

JOHANNESBURG - Two Lotto Plus 2 players bagged a whopping R7,200,270 each. Check the winning Lotto numbers below.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (24/10/20)!

We have two jackpot winners of R7,200,270! pic.twitter.com/FFckiSDRWv #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 24, 2020

LOTTO: 01, 24, 30, 32, 39, 49

B: 23

LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 10, 12, 23, 28, 48

B: 29

LOTTOPLUS2: 20, 24, 33, 37, 38, 49

B: 16

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.