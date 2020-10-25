20°C / 22°C
Lotto results, 24 October 2020: Two Lotto Plus 2 players bag R7m each

Check to see if you are one of the jackpot winners!

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two Lotto Plus 2 players bagged a whopping R7,200,270 each. Check the winning Lotto numbers below.

LOTTO: 01, 24, 30, 32, 39, 49
B: 23

LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 10, 12, 23, 28, 48
B: 29

LOTTOPLUS2: 20, 24, 33, 37, 38, 49
B: 16

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

