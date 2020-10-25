Liquor traders want govt to allow them to operate on weekends

Under level one of the COVID-19 lockdown, the sale of alcohol at retail outlets is only permitted from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 5 pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Liquor traders under the banner of the National Liquor Trade Council want government to allow them to operate on weekends.

The National Liquor Trade Council has written a formal letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that he remove the regulations pertaining to the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption, saying it was impacting negatively on their businesses.

They have also cited job losses.

The Liquor Brand Owners Association’s Kurt Moore said they were in support of the call.

“As an industry, we are disappointed that government does not allow off-site consumption outlets to trade in terms of their licensing conditions or at least engage in some trade on weekends.”

The National Liquor Trade Council and other partners argue that the current regulations are especially harsh on township-based taverns, bottles stores and independently owned retail traders.

