Inquest docket opened after man jumped off Hartbeespoort Dam
The 46-year-old's body was found on rocks below the dam near the tunnel on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - An inquest docket has been opened after a man jumped off the Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined.
The police’s Adel Myburg said: “At this stage, I can confirm that we do not have any foul play that is suspected and investigations are continuing.”