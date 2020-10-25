20°C / 22°C
Inquest docket opened after man jumped off Hartbeespoort Dam

The 46-year-old's body was found on rocks below the dam near the tunnel on Saturday.

FILE: The Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West province. Picture: EWN
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - An inquest docket has been opened after a man jumped off the Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West.

The 46-year-old's body was found on rocks below the dam near the tunnel on Saturday.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined.

The police’s Adel Myburg said: “At this stage, I can confirm that we do not have any foul play that is suspected and investigations are continuing.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

