Hundreds of WC residents march to Parly to stand against violent crimes

South Africa has been rocked by brutal killings at farms and protestors are now saying enough is enough, and that government must do more.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of Western Cape residents have joined the farming community in a march to Parliament to take a stand against farm murders and violent crimes in the country.

Some protesters taking part in Sunday’s march travelled from as far as Worcester to show solidarity to farmers.

Event organiser Shaun James said this demonstration is linked to the Black Monday movement.

“The event is hosted year on year, it is national and not just in Cape Town. So, there is a lot of people getting together today to actually march.

James said more needed to be done to secure the livelihoods of all: “I would like an inquest to the brutality of farmers and farm murders must stop.”

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer met with the group outside Parliament.

